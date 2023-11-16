Kai Pearce-Paul forced to wait for NRL debut with surgery confirmed for ex-Wigan star
The talented back-rower, who started in the Old Trafford triumph over Catalans Dragons, signed a two-year deal with Adam O’Brien’s side for the 2024 season down under alongside Huddersfield Giants full-back Will Pryce.
His new club have confirmed the blow, with the ‘goal being selection in the early rounds of the 2024 National Rugby League season.’
It had been reported that the NRL outfit were unhappy with the injury picked up with the Warriors, said to have required ‘pain-killing needles’ during the campaign.
Having made his England debut during last year’s World Cup, the 22-year-old missed this year’s historic end-of-season series against Tonga due to the injury.
Pearce-Paul arrived in Australia earlier this month amid much hype, predicted to make his mark in the competition that has also seen Wigan team-mate and fellow England international Morgan Smithies make the switch with Canberra Raiders.
The Knights said in a statement: “Pearce-Paul has been managing this injury for over 12 months at his previous club.
“Upon reviews conducted by the Knights medical and performance team, it was decided surgery was the best course of action to provide long term health and performance outcomes.
“The Knights forward will commence his return to play program, with the goal being selection in the early rounds of the 2024 National Rugby League season."