Kai Pearce-Paul turned down rugby league icons and trusted his gut for Newcastle Knights move

Wigan Warriors Grand Final winning back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul has revealed the two clubs he rejected ahead of his move to the Newcastle Knights.

The England international joined Will Pryce in making the move down under, linking up with 2019 Man of Steel winner and ex-Wigan playmaker Jackson Hastings.

And 22-year-old Pearce-Paul boldy rejected moves under icons Phil Gould and Wayne Bennett, admitting he trusted his gut to join the Knight for 2024 on a two-year deal.

Wigan Warriors' Kai Pearce-Paul celebrates after the Leigh game with the League Leaders Shield

Adam O’Brien’s side stunned the NRL competition last year following a 10-game winning streak, finishing the regular season in fifth position on the ladder to secure a spot in the finals.

They would go on to be knocked out by New Zealand Warriors, while Pearce-Paul won the Super League title following a 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons at the home of Manchester United.

Pryce, son of Super League legend Leon, also signed a two-year contract, with Pearce-Paul revealing he turned down interest from Canterbury Bulldogs and Dolphins.

“I spoke to Wayne Bennett about the Dolphins, I spoke to ‘Gus’ Gould about potentially coming to the Bulldogs at one point, too,” Pearce-Paul told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“And obviously, I spoke to Adam O’Brien at Newcastle. Gould and Bennett didn’t put any pressure on me, they just gave me an insight on what it would look like if I was to join their club. They were cool to talk to.

“It was a tough decision, but I chose Newcastle in the end. I went with my gut and I’m sure I’ve made the right decision because I’m loving it here already.