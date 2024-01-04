Kaide Ellis aware of legacy he follows with iconic Wigan Warriors shirt number: ‘It’s a very proud jersey’

Kaide Ellis is aware of the legends who wore the No. 13 before him after the forward was handed the iconic Warriors jersey for 2024, becoming the first non-British player to wear the shirt in the Super League era.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old Australian has been promoted to the famous and successful shirt for the upcoming campaign following the departure of Morgan Smithies to Canberra Raiders.

And he admits that he was eyeing up playing in the loose forward position next season, having done so sporadically over the course of his Wigan career to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Matty Peet gave me a call when I was in Australia and said obviously that Morgan has gone over to the NRL and I already had it in my mind that I wanted to put my name in the hat - not for the 13 shirt as such - but for the loose forward position. I do think it’s my best position that I can grow at.

Kaide Ellis, pictured with the Super League trophy at Old Trafford, will wear shirt number 13 at the club in 2024

“Nothing was said about the 13 at the time, I thought it was going to go to one of the young lads.

“But that was a nice surprise and I know what comes with that.

“I’m very grateful and I want to grab it with both hands and leave my mark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis joined Wigan ahead of the 2022 season from St George Illawarra Dragons, and extended his contract until the end of 2026 last July.

Kaide Ellis and Jai Field celebrate the Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons last October

“It’s a very proud jersey,” he continued. “I know what I can do, but I don’t want to let that shirt down. I want to leave the jersey in a good place.

“I knew it was a big number coming to the club; Andy Farrell, Ellery Hanley and Sean O’Loughlin. They are all big players of the club that did a lot of special things.

“I’m aware of that and I know what comes with it. I’m here for the next three years at the moment and hopefully I can hang onto that and build my own name in the 13 shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Australia, I played 13 a fair bit. I have done it before and I do enjoy that side of it, adding that ball-playing skill.

“I’ve always played different roles, prop and loose forward. Sometimes loose forwards play like a front-rower as well, but in this team environment we want to throw the ball around, which I think I’m all right at.

“It’s something that I’m really looking forward to nailing on and training full-time at.

“I’m looking forward to building those combinations and learning from the likes of Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis reported back for pre-season training on Tuesday ahead of the club’s title-defending campaign - having returned home during the off-season - with the Super League season kicking off in six weeks.

“I’ve been looking forward to it, it’s nice to be back with the team and to see everyone,” he said.

“I’ve been doing training in Australia but doing it by yourself can get a bit boring.

“I had programmes to follow and then weekly check ins, it was sort of left up to me. I made up my own running schedule and did the gym schedule I had to do.