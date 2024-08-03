Kaide Ellis ‘can be proud of the way he’s playing’ as Wigan Warriors boss hails unsung hero

By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 11:00 BST

Matt Peet has hailed influential forward Kaide Ellis in his debut campaign in the iconic number 13 shirt, with the Wigan Warriors head coach insisting the Australian ‘can be proud of the way he’s been playing’ so far this year.

The former Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons forward became the first non-British player in the Super League era to receive the famous Warriors No.13 jersey, and has since thrived with the opportunity.

Prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall signs new long-term deal with reigning champio...

​Ellis, 27, has been the unsung hero for the Cherry and Whites in a season that has seen the club crowned World Club Challenge champions and extend their success in the Challenge Cup with a win over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Kaide Ellis has played an influential role in Wigan's success so far this season
Kaide Ellis has played an influential role in Wigan's success so far this season

The overseas ace moved to the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium from down under ahead of the 2022 campaign, and has been a part of the history-making side to hold all four trophies at once.

Contracted until the end of 2026, Ellis has worked closely with Wigan legend and assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin to develop his loose forward role, and has missed just two games all season to date as Wigan sit second on the Super League table.

Hailing the forward, coach Peet said: “Tommy Leuluai works with him closely because he leads on our attack, but obviously Sean O’Loughlin does a lot with the middles and that ball playing, all of them to an extent, but particularly Kaide. I think he’s played the game this year with a real good balance.

“Sometimes with players, when you encourage them to play more, you may lose their running game, but I don’t think that’s been the case with Kaide.

"I think he can be really proud of the way he’s playing at the moment.”

The Warriors are back in action on Tuesday, August 6, with the rearranged Round 2 home fixture against Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards.

Related topics:Super LeagueWigan

