Matty Peet’s side take on Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm), where they will look to build on their 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Willie Peters is set to name a weakened team for the round 21 fixture, as the Robins prepare for the Challenge Cup final at Wembley on August 12.

"We’re expecting a tough game,” Ellis said.

Kaide Ellis

"The previous meetings have been quite challenging, so we are still expecting the very best of them.

"This is an important period for us going into the break.

"Regardless of who Hull KR name or don’t name, it won’t be about them, it’s about us.

"If you lose going into a week off then it can be quite a long turnaround.

"We knocked Leigh off with quite an impressive win, but it’s important for us to go another clear and add a few more points to the differential because that could be crucial coming to the back end of the year when we’re fighting for a home semi-final.

"We were happy after Saturday but not fully satisfied.

"We did play well but at the back end of the game we took our foot off the throttle a little bit.

"Letting those last two easy tries in made it a bit disappointing.

"We’re using our Challenge Cup exit to fuel us, we’ve now got all our eyes on the big one at the end of the year.

"Although we’re disappointed not to be at Wembley; if you can channel it in the right way and use it in the right areas to get better, it makes you hungry.

"There’s not too many games to go, so you’ve got to focus for that time.”

Ellis admits he will take his mind off rugby for a few days after the match against Hull KR.

“The big thing is just putting the ball down and getting away, and just thinking about other things,” he added.

“My parents are over at the moment so it’s good to spend some quality time with them.

“You’ve got to take the time when you can because you don’t get many weeks off over here.

“Whoever looks after themselves the most during this period will benefit most at the end of the year.”

On Tuesday evening, players from across the Warriors’ different teams gathered at Robin Park Arena for a ‘One Club’ training session.

The various stations included touch, wheelchair rugby, gym and yoga, with 12 mixed groups taking part.

“It’s always a good turnout,” Ellis stated.

"It’s great to see what the other teams do, and it’s just good for club culture because it makes everyone feel wanted and a part of something.

"It opens your eyes a bit- it’s quite surprising how teams they field and how many players are at Wigan.

"It speaks volumes of how big the club is, and they’re doing it miles better than anyone else at the moment.

"I have a lot of admiration for the wheelchair team, I had a go doing that and it was quite tough.