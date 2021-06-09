Kevin Brown calling time on Super League career

Super League veteran Kevin Brown says he has "loved every minute" of his career after announcing he will retire at the end of the season.

By Phil Wilkinson
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:06 pm
Kevin Brown started his professional career at Wigan

The halfback - at 36 Super League's oldest player - is currently sidelined by injury at current club Salford.

He started his career with Wigan, breaking into the side in 2003 and playing in the following year's Challenge Cup final loss to St Helens, at centre.

Brown left at the end of 2006 and went on to enjoy a stellar career with Huddersfield, Widnes, Warrington and England.

"2021 will be my last year as a pro' player, I'll retire at the end of the year," he wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to everyone who has played a part in helping me since being the age of six. I wish it didn't have to end but time slows for nobody, I've loved every minutes. Thanks for the memories."

Wigan forward John Bateman wrote: "Great to have the opportunity to play alongside you, legend."

Ex-Warrior George Williams wrote: "Legend Kev. Congrats on a great career."