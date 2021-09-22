Kevin Brown excited about his new role in rugby league

Kevin Brown's long playing career finished at Salford

The former Wigan halfback, who retired from playing last week, is teaming up with ex-Warriors assistant coach Iestyn Harris, who has been an agent for several years.

Between them they will manage the careers of many of Super League’s stars and youngsters, including Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby and Harry Smith.

Brown said: “It gives me a buzz to help players and see them progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Brown flies over for a Wigan try

“When I decided to retire, my wife and I spoke about doing something that gave me pleasure – it wasn’t about the financial reward.

“I’m not saying coaching will never happen but I’ve been involved in competitive sport for 20 years and it can take its toll, the bipolar nature of winning and losing, I wanted a different kind of Monday.

“I’ve done (agency work) for the last 12 months on a consultancy basis and I’ve been helping some of Wigan’s young lads with nutrition and diet, and I'm looking forward to it.”

As well as negotiating contracts for his clients and offering lifestyle advice, Brown will be working with the players on their investments and interests outside of the game.

The 36-year-old can call on his own experiences, having helped launch the Lean Kitchen in Pemberton as well as a coffee shop.

“Iestyn has looked after me for the past decade and he’s been unbelievable, not just in terms of getting me contracts but helping me with my businesses and my investments, and that’s what I want to do,” said Brown.

“I’ll be working with the lads on things they can do alongside their rugby.”

In addition, he hopes to continue his media work with the BBC and Sky Sports, which has earned him many plaudits for his sharp analysis and clear delivery.

Brown was hoping to play in Salford’s last game of the season against St Helens but pulled his calf in the final training session.

While he was “gutted” to be denied a final farewell, he has no complaints over a snaking playing career which began at Wigan and took in Huddersfield, Widnes, Warrington, Leigh and Salford, as well as earning him England honours.

“Unfortunately I had to miss the last game but I can’t complain, I’ve had a long career and I’ve loved it,” he said.

“I think physically I could go around again but I’m really happy with my decision, I’ve left playing Super League on my terms.

“I didn’t want to drag it on and become one of those players who’s getting dropped and is on the fringes, or drop down a league.

“I know it’s the right time.”

Brown progressed through the academy ranks at Wigan and made his debut in the Good Friday derby against St Helens in 2003, when a depleted side – featuring fellow teens Dave Allen, Mark Roberts and even Orrell RU player Jon Whittle – claimed a famous win.

He left the Warriors in 2006 but that first taste of Super League is one of his favourite memories.

“I’ve probably three highlights, and I’m not sure in what order they are,” he added.

“My debut in 2003 was just something that will live with me until I die. Being a lifelong Wigan fan, and playing St Helens at a packed DW on Good Friday, being written off – it was just amazing.

“The semi-final of the World Cup against Tonga is probably on a par with it, not so much for the game and result – as good as they were – but for the atmosphere. It was unbelievable.

"I’ve played in every type of final but that game had something else, the Tongan fans made it something else that I can’t really explain, but anyone who was there knows exactly what I mean.