Kevin Brown praises the growth of rugby league's TV coverage ahead of the World Cup

The 37-year-old also played for Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils during his playing career, and currently works as a pundit for a number of broadcasters.

Brown believes it’s important to give the sport as much attention as possible, especially in a year which includes a World Cup on home soil.

He said: “I’m really happy there’s more rugby league on TV and more exposure for the players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Brown is pleased with the growth of rugby league's TV coverage

“It’s just positive for the game. I’ve always said we’ve got the best product, we just need to get people watching it. It’s good as it’s getting more eyes on the game and it’s creating a buzz.

“People are comparing broadcasters, but what we should do is applaud all the different types, because they are showcasing the sport.

“The World Cup is going to be massive over here and I was disappointed that it wasn’t on last year, but the right decision was made.

“Hopefully England will get to the final, because I know from experience that it’s second to none and there’s no better feeling as a player. After all your hard work, ups and downs, to get to one of the biggest games is fantastic, and it’ll be even better on home soil.”

Brown is enjoying doing his work as a pundit for channels including Premier Sports, alongside his other post-retirement roles.

“I was really conscious about retiring and I’ve been planning for it for a long time,” he added.

“The media stuff is a bonus, because I never banked on doing it, it was just something I enjoyed doing as a player.

“I’ve also got a few businesses that I run, and I’m not a full time agent for players. I enjoy being busy, which is something I planned to be, and just having a routine.

“I think players come unstuck when they don’t have anything that they love to do, but I do. I have a purpose and I am loving it, so long may it continue.”