Wigan Warriors assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin says the warm-up match against Leeds Rhinos ‘ticked a lot of boxes’ physically for the reigning champions – while explaining the absences of duo Ethan Havard and Abbas Miski.

The hosts ran out 22-4 winners in Ash Handley’s testimonial match, with both sides naming strong sides to start the match at Headingley Stadium.

Overseas and international stars Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, and captain Liam Farrell all gained their first - and only - minutes of pre-season, with many of those taken off and replaced at the break, with the scoreline then at 12-4.

Zach Eckerlsey scored Wigan’s only points on the half hour mark, playing on the wing, with fantastic lead-up play from Keighran and Farrell to keep a French chip-kick alive close to the line.

Wigan Warriors fell to a 22-4 defeat to Leeds Rhinos in their final warm-up match

Reviewing the game, O’Loughlin, who took charge of the match, said: “Physically, we’re happy. You always want to win games, everyone always wants to win games, but we know it’s not what pre-season games are all about. You want to win them, but that’s not always necessarily the priority.

“The boys who came in from Christmas time, it’s their first hit out, so physically it’s about getting bashed about a little bit. I thought it was a physical game. I think it ticked a lot of boxes for us on a physical side of things.”

Meanwhile, first-team duo Havard and Miski were absent from the match day squad, with all 26 players named gaining minutes.

Youngsters Noah Hodkinson, Josh Cartwright, Finlay Yeomans, Jacob Douglas and Taylor Kerr all featured after the half-time break, gaining invaluable experience against top-flight opponents.

Winger Miski remained in England for post-season surgery following the Grand Final win over Hull KR, delaying his return to Australia. The Lebanon international only reported back to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training a fortnight ago, while prop Havard picked up an AC knock whilst on international duties last November, but has been training.

“It’s just injuries they had coming into pre-season, they’re working at getting fit,” O’Loughlin explained.

“I don’t think either of them are a worry for the start of the season, it was just maybe a week too soon. They’re both ticking along all right and recovering from their respective injuries.

“Abbas had to wait around a little bit longer after the Grand Final for his surgery, so Matt [Peet] gave him some more time at home. He came back a week or two later than the rest of the overseas boys, but he’s all set for the start of the season.”

The assistant coach also provided an update on Tom Forber and George Hirst, who both suffered the same injury in the second half against Brad Arthur’s side in wet conditions.

New recruit Hirst, playing his first Super League opposition, was introduced to the action after the break, and was quickly withdrawn - before returning again. Forber meanwhile was forced from the action in the closing exchanges.

“They both got poked in the eyes,” O’Loughlin said. “I think Forber got poked in both eyes, so he was struggling a little bit. But there are no concerns.”