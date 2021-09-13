Key workers snapping-up free Wigan Warriors tickets

Zak Hardaker celebrates a try at Hull FC on Saturday

To mark the Superhero Round, the club have said a 'thank you' to those who worked on the frontline through the pandemic by offering every key worker two free North Stand tickets.

Season ticket holders can also claim an extra ticket for the match, which is not televised and is Warriors' last game of the regular season - though they have a home play-off game the following week.

Wigan's head of community Martin McLoughlin said: "Our Superhero Round theme for the game has gone down extremely well with our fans.

"We're very happy with the uptake of tickets collected so far and hopefully that can continue this week leading up to the game. It's been great to see our season ticket holders coming down to collect tickets for their friends, key workers picking up their free tickets, as well as our Community Foundation staff visiting local community clubs to deliver tickets.

"It's set to be a week of celebration and reward for the fantastic support we have received this season."

Season ticket holders wishing to claim their extra seat for a friend or family member must redeem the offer before the game, either by visiting the DW Stadium ticket office or calling 01942 311111.

A full list of eligible key workers, as defined by the government, is on Wigan's website but includes those working in heath and social care, education and childcare, key public services and food and essential goods. They must redeem their tickets from the DW's ticket office in person with proof.