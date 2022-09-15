Kids sports group thankful for support
The Mini Bridgers, a club for children aged two to seven, who learn fitness and rugby skills while having fun, are delighted to receive sponsored kit.They have offered big thanks to Megan Wane and Shaun Wane from Wane Group Limited also Sheree Alder and Mark Alder from MA Brickworks for sponsoring the Mini Bridgers gilets.Mini Bridgers was formed not just for youngsters in the Ince area but all over the borough and further afield.
By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:02 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:04 am
Sessions are on a Sunday morning – Contact Dean on 07460348497 for more information
