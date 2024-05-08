Kris Radlinski shares admiration for ‘humble superstar’ who he would ‘love’ to see complete career at Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old has established himself as a hometown hero, with a current tally of 135 tries in 161 first-team appearances for the Warriors since his debut in 2017.

He has scored in some of the club’s biggest games in recent history, including the dramatic late winner to lift the 2022 Challenge Cup trophy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and crossing for the only four-pointer in last year’s Grand Final victory over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.

Wigan Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski has shared his admiration for prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall

Marshall underwent a unique journey to the top in cherry & white, having progressed through the academy before plying his trade for the club’s reserves and impressing on loan with Swinton Lions before earning his first full-time contract ahead of the 2017 season.

And Radlinski, who himself enjoyed 183 tries across a decorated career that included 10 trophies with the Warriors, says he would love to tie down the entertaining finisher for the rest of his career.

The reigning Super League champions have already completed impressive business this year including long-term contracts for the likes of Abbas Miski, Jai Field, Bevan French and Jake Wardle, with Marshall’s current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

“We absolutely adore him,” former full-back Radlinski said. “I’d love nothing more than for him to finish his career with us.

“He brings so much on the field, but also so much off it.

“He’s the type of bloke that I’d move into another department here. Everything about him, he’s a humble superstar.

“But when you think about what he’s done over the last few years; big moments in big games, it’s unbelievable.

“He’s still scoring tries for fun and I thought he was outstanding in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers.

“That would probably be the biggest and toughest match of his life and he was outstanding, considering what he went through as well in the weeks leading up to it. He’d be everyone’s favourite person at the club.