Lam can't wait for Wigan to play in front of fans again

Jackson Hastings celebrates with a fan (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Supporters have not watched a game at the venue in more than 15 months – ironically against tonight’s opponents, Hull KR.

And Lam knows how hard it must have been for the loyal faithful, forced to get their rugby league fix from their TV and laptop screens.

Which is why he can’t wait for Wigan to play in front of fans at the DW this evening, even if it is a limited crowd of up to 7,000.

The coach said: “I just want them to get in there and have some fun. We love them and we’ve missed them and we can’t wait to get back out there and put in a performance for

them.

“I want the fans to wear our colours, show Hull KR they’re in enemy territory, and just enjoy themselves and get behind the boys.

“We’ve missed them. And that’s why we need a great performance, not only to respond from our loss at France, when we were embarrassed by Catalans, but to show our fans that we’ve missed them and this is what we’ve got in store for them.”

Tonight’s non-televised match got the green light to go ahead despite a Covid case in the KR ranks which was a relief for Wigan, who saw last week’s match at Huddersfield postponed.

Tony Smith’s Robins have defied some of the early-season scepticism, winning five of their nine league games so far including posting 40 points in their last two wins, against Salford and

Leigh.

“They’re going great and playing some great rugby,” said Lam. “The players they have got have an attacking mentality and that’s been reflected on the scoreboard.”

Wigan shouldn’t lack desire as they seek to bounce back from their 48-0 humbling at Catalans last month, their first league defeat of the year.

They are buoyed by the return of Oliver Gildart and Liam Marshall and, in the case of the former, this will be his first game since it was confirmed he will leave his hometown club at the end of this year to join NRL outfit Wests Tigers.

“Gilly and Liam have brought some enthusiasm to training,” said Lam.

“I know Gilly, I know how much he loves this town, this team and his team-mates, he’ll be doing everything he can and I think you’ll see the best of him when he returns.