Lam warns against complacency ahead of Salford clash

Wigan Warriors' Dominic Manfredi scores their second try of the match during the Betfred Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

The Wigan coach has been surprised by the Red Devils' poor start to the Super League campaign.

They have won just once under new coach Richard Marshall, against lowly Leigh Centurions.

And the Warriors will be heavily-fancied to maintain their perfect start to the campaign when they head to the AJ Bell Stadium today, for a 1pm kick-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Salford have a lot of quality in their side, including ex-Warriors Le Mossop, Jack Well, Morgan Escare, Greg Burke and fit-again Joe bUrgess, as well as internationals Kallum Watkins and Tui Lolohea.

And Lam is taking nothing for granted today.

"I am surprised they're not going better to be fair, because they have some great players across the board," he said.

"We've learned if you go there and you're not on your game you can get burned.

"They're not too far away for their second win and hopefully it's not this weekend.

"We've just got to make sure we go there, minimise our errors and there were some good signs against Leigh on areas we've been working on.

"We've a really happy group, being top with St Helens and we've just got to keep doing our job and let the season build."

Six straight wins in the league marks Wigan's best-ever start to a Super League season since the switch to summer in 1996.

Asked what he has enjoyed most, Lam replied: "The happiest part has been the squad understanding their roles that week, and just getting on with the job. Sometimes they're not in their preferred positions but they got on with it, and accepted it, and I'm pleased about that."

Lam didn't reveal who would kick goals but suggested it would be either Harry Smith or Zak Hardaker, having considered Jackson Hastings for the role too.