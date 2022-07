Matt Halton went over in the final moments, before successfully converting his own try, to earn the Wigan side a 20-20 draw against Calderdale’s Ryburn Valley High School.

Standish had been 14-8 ahead at half time, but were pegged back by their opponents after the break.

Halton opened the scoring, followed by tries from Alfie Silcock and Toby Calderbank-Mannix, before Ryburn’s second half comeback.