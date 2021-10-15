Lee Briers masterplan to mentor Wigan Warriors starlet

Harry Smith

That’s according to incoming assistant coach Lee Briers, one of the most creative half-backs in Super League history, who is planning to personally mentor the youngster who’s been earmarked for stardom from a young age.

“Let’s not forget Harry is only 20, and he’s trying to navigate one of the biggest clubs in the world around the field,” said Briers.

“He’s also got the pressure of kicking, and also some of the goalkicking.

“To some, when Wigan didn’t play well this year, it was Harry Smith’s fault, so there is a lot of pressure on such young shoulders.

“I want to come here and release the pressure on him, release the reins a little bit, and just get him back playing with a smile on his face.

“I’ve watched Harry since he was 12, 13, 14 years of age, and I know the player he can be.

“He’s still very young, and we need to help him and teach him how to play well on a consistent basis.

“And we’ll also need players all around me who can make sure that happens.”

Briers also laughed off the notion he was a natural at cutting out the pressure to make his presence felt in big games.

“I wish people could have seen me before a game, I used to be sick with nerves!” the Warrington and Wales legend smiled.

“But I suppose it all goes back to your practice routines, and making sure you put into practice what you’ll do in a game.

“That repetition, repetition during the week means it comes natural on game day.

“What you find with rugby league at the moment is it’s such a structured game - across all the clubs.

“We’ve got to find a way to hopefully help the guys to not play so structured, and make sure they instead play what they see.”