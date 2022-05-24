The club’s assistant coach grew up supporting St Helens, and jokes it was a “nightmare” seeing their rivals lift the trophy every season during their period of dominance during the 80s and 90s.

Briers states he knows how important the competition is to Wigan, but emphasises the team must be at their best if they want to lift the trophy on Saturday, with a tough Huddersfield side standing in their way.

He said: “We’re at a club in Wigan that expects to be in Challenge Cup finals, they were the cup kings. They made my childhood an absolute nightmare, winning eight in a row, and as a Saints fan we could never beat them.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Briers won the Challenge Cup three times with Warrington Wolves during his playing career

“They are a club that demands success, but doesn’t mean you are guaranteed it.

“Huddersfield are a fantastic side, the work Ian Watson has done to get his own team and reach a final is exceptional. What an event it will be at Tottenham, I can’t wait, it’ll be a special week.

“It means everything, it's the Challenge Cup, we all grew up watching it. Wiganers have always cherished it, so it’ll be a special time. We know there’ll be a lot of hard work to get through so we need to be on our metal.”