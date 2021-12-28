Lee Briers tips Warriors stars for Test call-ups

Lee Briers at Robin Park

And those involved will have the added incentive of trying to force their way into Shaun Wane’s plans just in time for next winter’s World Cup on UK soil.

“I am focussing on them being best prepared to perform each week for Wigan,” said Briers. “If we do that then international call-ups will be just round the corner.

“If we get players doing well and they play for their country, then that is great for our club. As we know the World Cup is just round the corner so hopefully, we can get some numbers up.

“Rugby league has gone through a tough time and there’s been a lot of negative stuff, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“And let’s hope at the end of this year we will have a fabulous tournament.”