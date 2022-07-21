Leeds Rhinos V Wigan Warriors double-header preview: Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's games

The women’s teams kick off the action at 5.30pm, before the men’s Super League game starts at 8pm.

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of a 60-0 victory over Hull FC, where Bevan French scored a record-breaking seven tries.

The Opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos will be looking to bounce back following their 20-6 defeat away to Toulouse Olympique last week.

Prior to that they had won their previous two games, and like Wigan, had produced a huge result against the Black and Whites, coming away from the MKM Stadium with a 62-16 win.

Since Rohan Smith took over at Headingley, the Rhinos have had some big wins, as well as some heavy defeats.

They currently sit ninth in the Super League table on 15 points, with seven wins out of 11 games.

The Coach:

Rohan Smith became Leeds head coach back in April, taking over from Richard Agar.

His previous teams include Tonga, Bradford Bulls and North Devils, who compete in the Queensland coach.

He has also held coaching roles in the NRL with Penrith Panthers and Gold Coast Titans.

Key Men:

Ash Handley is currently the Rhinos’ top-scorer, with 15 tries so far this season.

The winger also currently has the most carries and is the top metre maker in Super League.

Wigan will also be keeping their eye on Zak Hardaker, who left the club earlier in the campaign.

Previous Meeting:

Wigan and Leeds went head-to-head at the start of the campaign, in the Warriors’ opening home game.

It was an evening to forget for the visiting team, as Jai Field scored a hat-trick in a 34-12 win for Peet’s side.

Sam Powell also went over for a brace, while Liam Farrell crossed the line as well.

Leeds Rhinos Women V Wigan Warriors Women:

The first game of the evening is a Women’s Super League clash between the two sides.

Leeds, who also reached this year’s Challenge Cup final, currently sit second in the group one table, with three wins out of their four games.

Meanwhile, Wigan only have one victory to their name in the competition and have conceded 156 points in four matches.

They sit in fourth place, and are four points behind the Rhinos.

The two teams came up against each other at the start of July, with Leeds coming away from Robin Park Arena with a 48-12 win.

Final Thoughts:

Thursday is set to be an excellent afternoon of rugby, and a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women’s game.

Double-headers should certainly be a more regular feature in Super League, as it can only provide positives.