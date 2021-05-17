Leigh Centurions coach answers question about Anthony Gelling's selection

Anthony Gelling

The jury in the trial of Gelling retired to consider its verdict this morning (Monday) but the Kiwi was still picked in the Centurions side, which went down 30-16 to the Warriors.

Asked whether he had any reservations about selecting him, Leigh coach John Duffy said: "I don't want to talk about what going on with Anthony but what I will say is he's a true professional."

The game at the Sports Village featured a limited crowd of around 1,600 and Duffy was thrilled to be playing in front of supporters again.

"I thought our fans were outstanding," he said. "It was mad walking around the ground beforehand, talking to people, the lads were buzzing after warmup - but we've got to be better with our discipline.