Leigh Centurions tipped to join race for George Williams

George Williams

Wigan and Warrington were already the leading clubs chasing the England stand-off for 2022.

But his immediate release from Canberra has left everyone guessing where he may finish this season.

Carney believes salary cap restraints will rule Warrington out this season, but suggested Super League's bottom club - Leigh - could come into the picture with a deal for the rest of this campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Leigh Centurions might surprise many people if I throw their name in alongside Wigan and Leeds for the rest of this year," the TV host wrote in a column on the Sky Sports website. "But (club owner) Derek Beaumont has the resources and the ambition to pay George Williams enough money to bring him to the club from now until the end of the season.

"Why would Williams join a bottom-of-the-table club? He knows it's only until the end of the year, he knows he could be part of something very special if he helps Leigh avoid relegation... and though it would be a huge on-field challenge for Williams, it would not be an off-field one as he would be living where he wanted to live and would have his future for 2022 and beyond already settled, having signed no doubt for either Wigan or Warrington.

"So, surprising as it may sound, Leigh suddenly come into the picture."