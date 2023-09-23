Leigh Leopards' Adrian Lam left frustrated by key decisions in defeat to Wigan Warriors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oliver Gildart had a try disallowed in the second half for obstruction, just minutes after Jai Field had been denied for the same offence.

Tries from the Australian fullback and Jake Wardle helped Wigan secure the League Leaders’ Shield, while the defeat saw the Leopards drop down to fifth in the Super League table, meaning they will face Hull KR away in the play-offs next week.

“It was a great night for rugby league in terms of it being our record crowd here,” Lam said.

Adrian Lam

“Congratulations to Wigan for being first past the line and winning the League Leaders’ Shield- it was a great effort from the club.

“I’m very proud of my lads. Without some really important players, we were resilient and tough.

“It was very close but not the tough points we needed.

“A couple of massive calls went against us.

“It was a try (for Oliver Gildart) every day of the year.

“Every rugby league supporter in the world sees it as one except the two people that mattered most.

“I can’t put into words the emotion around how that has hurt us in the big picture of everything.

“The courage and the resilience of the team was still unbelievable.

“We would’ve taken where we are at the start of the year, but we’re not finished yet.