The 26-year-old will link-up with his former coach Adrian Lam for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Gildart came through the Wigan system and made 143 appearances for club, before departing for the NRL at the end of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the signing, Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Having received the bad news about Ricky (Leutele) it was important that we quickly brought in someone else of quality into the club before the signing deadline.

Oliver Gildart has joined Leigh

“Oliver is a top-class English centre who has represented his country and although contracted elsewhere for 2024 he is fully committed to helping Leigh Leopards achieve their goals this season.

“Adrian coached him at Wigan Warriors and knows him very well and he’s really excited to be working with him again.

“Oliver will be available for selection for the Betfred Super League Round 21 game at Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank once again our club owner Derek (Beaumont) for his continued fantastic support in helping us bring in Oliver and also Oliver’s agent Liam Ayoub for his assistance in this move.”

Gildart made his Super League debut in 2015, and was involved in Wigan’s 2016 and 2018 Grand Final victories.

During his time in Australia he has represented Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters and the Dolphins.