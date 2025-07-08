Joe Ofahengaue celebrates Leigh Leopards' win over Wigan Warriors

Leigh Leopards have successfully overturned a disciplinary charge against powerhouse prop Joe Ofahengaue following their win over Wigan Warriors.

The Tonga international was charged with Grade B late contact on the passer in Leigh’s 18-8 win over Wigan in a pulsating Battle of the Borough clash last Friday.

However, the Leopards decided to appeal the charge in the belief that it was inaccurate. On Tuesday evening, an independent operational rules tribunal decided that they agreed with Leigh, and overturned the charge.

Ofahengaue was not facing a ban for the incident, but was due to have three penalty points added to his record, which would’ve taken him close to the threshold to warrant a one-match ban. However, those penalty points have now been removed, with a possible fine for the matter also being quashed.

The former Queensland State of Origin representative received two charges following their win over Wigan, though, with the other still in place, which was a Grade A late contact on the passer, warranting three penalty points. He is free to play in Saturday’s home clash with Hull KR.

Ofahengaue’s teammate Lachlan Lam was handed a Grade B dangerous contact charge after their win over Wigan and given a three-point penalty sanction, with the Papua New Guinea international receiving his first penalty points of the year.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne has been unsuccessful in his appeal of a Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured charge following their 26-20 defeat to Wigan in Round 16 almost a fortnight ago.

As his appeal was unsuccessful, Papua New Guinea international Horne will be suspended for six matches and has been issued a fine, alongside 36 penalty points that will be added to his disciplinary record. He has already served one game of his suspension, having missed their defeat to Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 17 of Super League

Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Castleford Tigers - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Castleford Tigers - Grade A Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Castleford Tigers - Grade A Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) - Opposition: St Helens - Grade B Head Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) - Opposition: Hull KR - Grade B Head Contact - 1 Match Suspension and Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 10.5

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) - Opposition: Wigan Warriors - Grade A Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) - Opposition: Wigan Warriors - Grade B Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves) - Opposition: Salford Red Devils - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months