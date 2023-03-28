The Warriors make the short trip to Leigh Sports Village to take on Adrian Lam’s Leopards on Thursday night (K.O. 8pm).

Farrell is expecting a big game between the two local rivals, and admits previous meetings between the pair have always been tough encounters- even the pre-season friendlies.

“It couldn’t be any better for the borough,” he said.

Liam Farrell

“Having two teams in the Wigan and Leigh area competing against each other is outstanding.

“Come Thursday night there will be households where families will be split.

“It’s making for a really big game.

“It’s already got a different feeling to a normal week, and it’s one we are looking forward to.

“It just adds another rivalry.

“You look for certain fixtures throughout the year, with Saints being one, but this is up there just as much.

“If you look at Leigh, you wouldn’t think they are a team that have just been promoted, they are playing like a play-off side at the moment.

“We will take it one week at a time because we’ve got our hands full this week.

“The last four or five years this fixture has mainly been pre-season friendlies, but even then they’ve been tense and aggressive.

