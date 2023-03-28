News you can trust since 1853
Leigh Leopards V Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell explains the importance of the borough having two strong rugby league teams

Liam Farrell says it’s “outstanding” to have two teams from the Wigan Borough competing against each other in Super League.

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:47 BST

The Warriors make the short trip to Leigh Sports Village to take on Adrian Lam’s Leopards on Thursday night (K.O. 8pm).

Farrell is expecting a big game between the two local rivals, and admits previous meetings between the pair have always been tough encounters- even the pre-season friendlies.

“It couldn’t be any better for the borough,” he said.

“Having two teams in the Wigan and Leigh area competing against each other is outstanding.

“Come Thursday night there will be households where families will be split.

“It’s making for a really big game.

“It’s already got a different feeling to a normal week, and it’s one we are looking forward to.

“It just adds another rivalry.

“You look for certain fixtures throughout the year, with Saints being one, but this is up there just as much.

“If you look at Leigh, you wouldn’t think they are a team that have just been promoted, they are playing like a play-off side at the moment.

“We will take it one week at a time because we’ve got our hands full this week.

“The last four or five years this fixture has mainly been pre-season friendlies, but even then they’ve been tense and aggressive.

“We expect just as much this week. We are against a top quality team with a great standard of players so we will need to be on the top of our game.”

