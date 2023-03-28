Adrian Lam’s side made a number of impressive off-season signings and have won three of their opening six Super League games.

Peet believes this week’s game at Leigh Sports Village will help to reignite the rivalry between the two clubs.

He said: “It’s fantastic.

Matty Peet

“It’s a game we all enjoy. It’s probably one of the fixtures both clubs would’ve looked for at the start of the year.

“That rivalry has been on the back-burner for a while, but we get a chance to reignite it, and I think it’s particularly exciting because of the quality that Leigh’s got.

“I think there’s been games in the past where they’ve been punching above their weight, but I don’t think that’s the case.

“We know we’ve got our hands full, not just in the rivalry and the atmosphere, but because they’re a quality rugby league team.

“It should be a fantastic game for everyone involved.

“There’s been some quality games, but I think this one will be excellent.

“We’ve made an okay start to the season, I can see where we are building.

“I can see the things we are doing well- better than last year- but we are yet to find some consistent fluency with the ball, and that’s the priority for us.

“With the games coming up that grit and determination is going to be the key factor, including this week.

“It’s a great foundation to build on and something we are proud of, but there’s certainly a lot of improvement in us.”

Peet says he is looking forward to coming up against Lam, after previously working under the Leigh head coach during his time with Wigan.

“There’s plenty of friends and ex-colleagues in both camps,” he added.

“Lammy (Adrian Lam) in particular is someone I enjoyed working with and we remain good friends.

“He’s someone I’ll forever remain indebted to for the trust he put in me.

“Hopefully we will come out on top but there’s plenty of respect between the two clubs.

“I’m very impressed with what they are doing.

“You can see in the more recent games what they are building. The team always looked impressive on paper but it was going to take a bit of time for them to bed in.

