The 23-year-old is battling against some experienced heads for his place in Matty Peet’s side.

Byrne admits he is always picking up new pieces of information in order to take his game to the next level.

“We’ve got experienced players like Singo (Brad Singleton) and Coops (Mike Cooper), so I’m learning from them all of the time,” he said.

“There’s a lot of competition, with a lot of players wanting a place in the squad.

“You can learn a lot from the older players, they’ve won a lot of trophies and been at big clubs.

“I’m always listening to them and trying to get bits of information.

“I’m trying to build on my foundations from last year.

“It was a decent season for me and I’m just trying to do the same things more often.

“I’ll just keep progressing that way.

“There’s nothing specific I want to improve on.”

Byrne made one big change heading into the 2023 campaign, as he decided to chop his long hair for a slightly shorter style.

“One day I was resting in the pit and I literally couldn’t see anything, it was just getting in my face,” he added.

“I wasn’t prepared to tie it up, so I bit the bullet.

“I went for something like this because I wasn’t fancying a short back and side.

