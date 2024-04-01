Liam Byrne faces lengthy suspension as Tyler Dupree handed one-match following Good Friday defeat

Liam Byrne will face a tribunal on Tuesday evening with a Grade E charge from the match review panel following his red card against St Helens.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Wigan prop has been charged for the head contact on opposition centre Mark Percival that saw him sent off on Good Friday as the Warriors fell to their first defeat of the season with a 12-4 scoreline.

Percival failed a head injury assessment following the tackle..

Read More
Brad O’Neill makes disciplinary admission as hooker discusses lessons learned fr...
Wigan's Liam Byrne was sent off against St Helens for a high tackleWigan's Liam Byrne was sent off against St Helens for a high tackle
Wigan's Liam Byrne was sent off against St Helens for a high tackle
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Byrne, 24, faces up to a five-match suspension having been referred to a tribunal, while team-mate and fellow forward Tyler Dupree has received a one-match suspension.

The England international has been banned for a separate incident to the one that saw him sin-binned at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with a sold-out crowd of 17,980.

Featuring from the interchange bench, 24-year-old Dupree was sent for 10 by official Chris Kendall for a leading elbow on Saints’ Matty Lees in the first half.

However, he has avoided any further punishishment with the Rugby Football League’s minutes explaining: “Player (Dupree) braces for contact and initial contact (with Lees) is with the chest and rides up quickly to the opponent’s (Lees’) neck as the opponent (Lees) slips prior to contact.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dupree has however received a Grade C head contact charge for a separate incident and will miss the clash against Leigh Leopards in round seven.

Meanwhile, St Helens prop Lees has received a two-match suspension following his side’s victory during Super League Rivals Round.

The 26-year-old England prop has received a two-match ban for a Grade C head contact charge.

Related topics:St HelensEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.