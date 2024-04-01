Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wigan prop has been charged for the head contact on opposition centre Mark Percival that saw him sent off on Good Friday as the Warriors fell to their first defeat of the season with a 12-4 scoreline.

Percival failed a head injury assessment following the tackle..

Wigan's Liam Byrne was sent off against St Helens for a high tackle

Byrne, 24, faces up to a five-match suspension having been referred to a tribunal, while team-mate and fellow forward Tyler Dupree has received a one-match suspension.

The England international has been banned for a separate incident to the one that saw him sin-binned at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with a sold-out crowd of 17,980.

Featuring from the interchange bench, 24-year-old Dupree was sent for 10 by official Chris Kendall for a leading elbow on Saints’ Matty Lees in the first half.

However, he has avoided any further punishishment with the Rugby Football League’s minutes explaining: “Player (Dupree) braces for contact and initial contact (with Lees) is with the chest and rides up quickly to the opponent’s (Lees’) neck as the opponent (Lees) slips prior to contact.”

Dupree has however received a Grade C head contact charge for a separate incident and will miss the clash against Leigh Leopards in round seven.

Meanwhile, St Helens prop Lees has received a two-match suspension following his side’s victory during Super League Rivals Round.