Liam Byrne receives suspension ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final showdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ireland international prop has been hit with a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel, having been sent for 10 for the first tackle on Matty English at the John Smith’s Stadium.
The MRP have graded it on the ‘higher end of sanction.’
It means he is set to miss Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash against Hull KR in Doncaster, as well as the Super League fixture away to Salford Red Devils on Sunday, May 26.
Following the fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield’s Ashton Golding and Esan Marsters have been fined £250 for Grade B head contact and Grade B other contrary behaviour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.