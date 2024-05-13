Liam Byrne receives suspension ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final showdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Byrne has received a two-match ban following his sin-bin against Huddersfield Giants in Super League Round 11.

The Ireland international prop has been hit with a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel, having been sent for 10 for the first tackle on Matty English at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The MRP have graded it on the ‘higher end of sanction.’

It means he is set to miss Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash against Hull KR in Doncaster, as well as the Super League fixture away to Salford Red Devils on Sunday, May 26.

