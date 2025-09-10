Liam Byrne of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne will depart the reigning Super League champions at the end of the season to take up a two-year contract with Warrington Wolves, with the option of a third in the club’s favour.

The 26-year-old has been with the Warriors for a decade, having joined the academy on trial when now-head coach Matt Peet was in the role of head of youth at the Warriors.

Byrne joined Wigan’s academy after a successful trial period, having impressed whilst playing his junior rugby for Cadishead Rhinos, Wigan St Judes and the Wigan Warriors Education team.

The Ireland international has made 151 appearances for the Cherry and Whites since making his first-team debut in 2019 and has gone on to win two Super League titles, two Challenge Cups, three League Leaders’ Shields and a World Club Challenge title.

Wigan coach Peet knows Byrne more than most and paid tribute to the academy product after serving Wigan with distinction for a decade.

“Liam’s a great player and an outstanding young man,” said Peet. “We wish him all the best, and he will be missed by everyone at the club.

“Personally, it has been a joy to work with Liam since he joined the academy on trial a decade ago. I am very proud of him. He and his family are brilliant. We are all working hard to ensure Liam enjoys his last few months of his time with us on and off the field.”

Meanwhile, Byrne says he is totally committed to the Warriors for the remainder of the season and is determined to go out on a high note.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wigan Warriors, from being a student at the college to winning multiple trophies and experiencing countless lifelong memories along the way,” said Byrne.

"I’d like to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone at the club for the camaraderie and support over the years. This has been a hugely successful and rewarding time in my life.

"Though I will leave the club at the end of this season, I am totally committed to giving my absolute best for the club with every opportunity I get for the remainder of this year.”

Byrne has won seven caps for Ireland since making his international debut in 2018. He was born and raised in Salford but qualifies to represent the Wolfhounds through his father’s side of the family, with Byrne’s grandparents both hailing from Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. He represented his Irish heritage in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2021.

The 6ft 3in front-rower, who weighs in at 108kg, becomes Warrington’s third signing in the middle unit for 2026 alongside Niue international Toafofoa Sipley and Tongan powerhouse Tevita Pangai Jr.

"We’re excited to welcome Liam to Warrington next season,” said Warrington coach Sam Burgess.

"He’s a fierce competitor who’s achieved a lot of success in his career so far. At 26, his best years are still in front of him, and he will be an important player for us in the years to come.”