Liam Farrell claims brace as Wigan Warriors return to winning way in Super League with victory over Salford Red Devils

The result moves Matty Peet’s side up to third in the table, after another interesting weekend of results.

Liam Farrell was among the scorers for Wigan, with the club captain going over for a brace.

The opening 20 minutes of the game proved to be a tight affair, with neither side able to create anything too substantial.

Liam Farrell went over for a brace against Salford

As the half went on, the Warriors began to put some pressure on the Salford line with a number of repeat sets.

Eventually, they found a way through, with Joe Shorrocks getting on the end of a Harry Smith kick to make it 4-0.

Just after the half hour mark, Salford edged their way in front, courtesy of a Ben Hellewell try and a successful conversion from Marc Sneyd.

Ahead of the break, the Warriors reclaimed the lead.

Wigan Warriors celebrate a try

A quick pass from Smith created a gap for Jai Field to break through.

The fullback then provided the supporting Liam Farrell with an easy route to the line.

Wigan strengthened their advantage on the other side of the break, with Abbas Miski powering his way over on the right side.

After missing his previous two attempts, Smith made no mistake with his third conversion of the afternoon.

The Warriors extended their lead further ahead of the hour mark, as Farrell went over for his second.

As full time approached, Liam Marshall added his name to the scoresheet.

The winger picked up a loose ball inside his own half, and showed superb pace to sprint 60 metres to the line.

Salford could’ve pulled one back moments later, but Joe Burgess was unable to grasp the ball on the left side.

Ultimately it proved to be a pretty straightforward win for the Warriors, with their opponents missing a number of key players.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Harvie Hill, Patrick Mago, Cade Cust.