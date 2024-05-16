Liam Farrell highlights area Wigan are ‘constantly working on’ as captain looks ahead to Challenge Cup clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The reigning champions have scored 29 tries across their last five Super League fixtures, with 20 of those coming across second half performances, including recent strong displays over Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants.
And experienced back-rower Farrell, 33, says that the Warriors are working on replicating those strong finishes to the start of their games, with Wigan also having conceded the second-least amount of points so far this season behind St Helens.
“It’s something we are constantly working on,” skipper Farrell said.
“We always want to start the games well and if there’s an error in play, we have to make sure that we defend it well and I think we’ve done that at the beginning of games really well.
“We don’t concede many points, so that’s a positive for us. But there are a few areas at the beginning of games that we’d like to fix up.”
20-time Challenge Cup winners Wigan will look to avenge their Super League Round 9 defeat to Hull KR when the two sides meet in the Challenge Cup semi-finals at the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend.
A place at Wembley is up for grabs, with Liam Marshall, Willie Isa and Farrell the only current members to have played at the national stadium with Wigan’s last appearance in 2017, while the 2022 showdown was held at the impressive home of Tottenham Hotspurs.
“It’s completely different to Super League. To be involved in the semi-finals is a very special moment for us and one we’re looking forward to,” Farrell said.
“Hull KR are a tough opposition, but it is one we are relishing. This is the reason why we play the game, to be involved in these big games and to have the opportunity to play at Wembley.
“We’ve got a group now that has been involved in some big games, obviously at Tottenham in the Challenge Cup before. To get them down to Wembley and to experience that would be a very special occasion.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.