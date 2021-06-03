Liam Farrell hopes 'mini pre-season' gets Wigan Warriors back on track

Liam Farrell touches down earlier this season

He says the players have been put through their paces at a scorching Robin Park this week, with the embarrassment of last Saturday’s collapse fueling their sessions.

It was Wigan’s first Super League loss of the year and the most points they have conceded since June 2018.

Farrell said: “They could have gone down the route of resting us quite a bit with the games we’ve got coming up. But training has been pretty intense – it’s had a mini-pre-season feel to it – and I think we have needed it to get us to where we need to be.

“Luckily, these blowout defeats are few and far between for us, they do crop up every now and again and a couple have been at Catalans. They are not nice because you start doubting yourself.

“We were way off the mark, we have addressed the areas we need to.”

Wigan have no game this weekend owing to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and are back in action next Friday at Huddersfield.

“The hardest part is not playing this weekend. It can go one way or the other, and for me, there’s only one way – it’s going to improve us,” added Farrell.