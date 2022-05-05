Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors need their best performance of the year against St Helens

The two teams go head-to-head at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm), as part of a triple-header of games.

Farrell knows Wigan face a difficult game against Kristian Woolf’s side, but believes they have what it takes to overcome their opponents.

He said: “We are coming up against St Helens, who have been the dominant team for the last few years, so we know that we have to give our best performance of the year to win, but I think we’re capable of that with the way we’ve been playing in the last month.

Liam Farrell believes Wigan Warriors are capable of producing their best performance of the season

“We’ve improved over the 10 rounds we’ve had so far. We don’t want to look too much into the Good Friday game, but we learnt a few things which we can fix up to help us win.

“This will be a completely different match, obviously it's the Challenge Cup, so there will be a lot of emotion. We want to make sure we start the game really well, because that’s key against Saints.

“They’re a physical and fast team so we have to make sure we put our best foot forward.

“Wigan and Saints have always fed off each other. We’ve been trying to catch them because we want to be better and knock them off the top.”

Farrell says he has enjoyed some great moments in the Challenge Cup, and hopes other members of the Wigan squad will get the opportunity to lift the trophy.

“Winning it in 2011 is one of my best memories, it was an unbelievable feeling,” he added.

“Joel Tomkins scored one of the greatest tries there has ever been. The atmosphere was great and I’d love to get back to a final again, but we don’t want to look too far ahead.

“I’m always thinking about the Wigan fans, because they have high expectations and want us to win trophies, which is the reason why we all play the game.