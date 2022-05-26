Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors will 'represent' Maurice Lindsay in Saturday's Challenge Cup final

He said: “My association with the club probably wasn’t there when Maurice Lindsay was in charge but I do know quite a bit of history.“He was involved in bringing a lot of successful people to the club and when you look at the people who have spoken about, there’s a lot of high-quality players.“I was sad to hear about his passing, but the club will definitely make sure he is represented well.“For us to be back involved in the Challenge Cup final is great, the club obviously had a proud history in the late 80s and early 90s, but the last 10 years haven’t been as good.“As a group we’ve not won much as a team so we are looking forward to trying to do that.“We want to change things, and this year we’ve got a great chance.“We’ve started the season really well and have a great group of players who want to make some history.“It’s been nine years since we won one, so it’s exciting times but we know we’ve got a tough challenge ahead.“Matty (Peet) has brought in a lot of new structures and culture, so we want to make sure we win something, but we will remain grounded.“I think if you had said to him six months ago that he would’ve been in the Challenge Cup final by this stage of the year, he would’ve laughed in someone’s face, but he would’ve taken it any day of the week.“And because it’s a reality now, we have to bring ourselves back into the moment and realise we have got a job to do.