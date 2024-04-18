Liam Marshall on England prospects...and how he stays grounded away from the game

Liam Marshall has been tipped for an international call-up following his blistering start to the campaign

The 27-year-old has 13 tries already this term, after collecting a four-try haul in the Challenge Cup demolition of Castleford last weekend.

Ahead of Friday's Super League clash against the same opposition, Marshall - who scored the winning tries in both the 2022 Challenge Cup final and 2023 Grand Final - is being tipped for possible England honours.

His solitary appearance on the international stage came in a warm-up match against Fiji before the 2022 World Cup, for which he missed out on selection.

Two years down the line, Marshall would love to collect a full cap - but it is not something which consumes him.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's all about making sure I'm at my best for Wigan," he said. "Whatever comes on the back of that will come on the back of that.

"I've not managed to play for England in an official game, but it's not something I really think about.

"If it's something that crops up during the year, then obviously anyone would be privileged to play for their country. But in terms of week to week, it's all about focusing on Wigan, and hoping we have success...anything else is a bonus."

While having national coach Shaun Wane on the Wigan coaching staff will do him no harm, it's not they've discussed at length.

"I wouldn't say we've had conversations specifically about the England team," said Marshall.

"Obviously I have regular conversations with Shaun because of the role he has here, and it's all about how I can get better as a player.

"I know what he expects from me, and that's never changed from when I was 18 and first came into the first team.

"All my focus is on being the best I can be for Wigan, and if anything on top of that comes along, that's even better."

Marshall has more pressing things on his mind than international selection - having just become a dad for the first time

"It's probably not changed my persona much...apart from maybe making me a bit more tired," he laughed. "But no, she's great, and she gives me another reason to play rugby and be successful.

"She's always got a smile on her face, and I'm really enjoying fatherhood.

"I've always been pretty good at keeping my rugby life and my home life very separate, and this has given me even more reason to emphasise that gap.