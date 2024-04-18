Liam Marshall on his blistering form for Wigan Warriors - and why there's plenty more still to come

Liam Marshall has been in blistering tryscoring form this year

Wigan followed up their opening-day league win at the Jungle with a 60-6 romp on the same ground in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

This weekend sees the Tigers visiting the DW Stadium, with the Yorkshiremen aiming to make it third time lucky.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Marshall says Wigan won't be lacking in motivation against very familiar opposition.

"Playing them on a five-day turnaround, we obviously did a lot of prep on them last week, so there's probably not much left to learn," he said.

"It'll mostly be improving on the stuff we didn't do too well last week, and keep doing the stuff we did well.

"We always want to improve on the last game, there's always stuff the coaches see that can make us even better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether we win or lose, it's always about trying to improve, rather than patting ourselves on the back.

"That keeps us all on our toes, and there's always room for improvement no matter how well you've played."

Marshall's four-try haul last weekend made it 13 for the campaign - already halfway towards his best ever haul in a single year.

"It's obviously nice to be scoring tries, but it's also credit to the rest of the lads," he said. "We've got so much quality in the side, and I'm just lucky to be playing on the outside and getting the benefits of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the team is playing well, that usually equates to me scoring tries, so we must be doing something right.

"I'm enjoying my rugby at the moment, I feel I'm playing pretty well, and the boys are giving me the opportunities to score a few tries."

When asked why he was enjoying his rugby so much, Marshall replied: "I'm just in a good place at Wigan.

"I've obviously worked under Matty (Peet) for a long time, and I know exactly what he expects from me and the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know what I have to do to keep my place in the team, and to be successful, and it obviously helps having such a great group of players on and off the field.

"It's probably as good a bunch of players as I've been involved with, the camaraderie off the field is as good as the stuff we come up with on the field.

"It all makes for a successful environment, which has contributed to the trophies we've won in the last couple of years."

Last weekend's victory at Castleford set-up a Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR next month, in a repeat of last year's last-four encounter which Wigan lost in golden point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with plenty of big games in the league to come before then, no-one at the DW Stadium will be getting distracted.

"We're obviously excited we're through to another semi-final, and one game away from a final at Wembley," Marshall added.

"After what happened last year, we know it won't be easy against Hull KR, and we'll prepare as we would for any other big game.