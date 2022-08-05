Liam Marshall scores a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors come from behind to beat Warrington Wolves and claim The Locker Cup

Liam Marshall scored a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves

Matty Peet’s side scored either side of half time to come from behind and put themselves in the driving seat, after the visitors had initially taken the lead.

Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby and Jai Field all went over the Warriors as well, with a number of former players watching on from the stands as part of the club’s Heritage Day.

The first real chance of the game came after 15 minutes.

Jai Field did well to break through a gap in the Warrington defence, before offloading to Bevan French, who dove over the line.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the winger was stood in touch when he received the ball.

Just before that, Cade Cust also had a half chance, as his grubber kick caused Wire a bit of trouble before they could put it behind.

Despite Wigan’s early opportunities, it was the visitors who took the lead.

Ben Currie rose high to collect a George Williams kick in the air, before coming down to successfully ground the ball.

A loose pass from Field nearly gave the Wolves a second try.

Matty Ashton was able to kick the ball forward but couldn’t grasp it as he went to pick it up.

A try would’ve been all but certain if he had been able to.

Williams also came close to getting Warrington’s second, as he broke through the Warriors line.

Instead of trying to go over himself, the scrum-half opted to pass the ball, which ended in a knock on.

Meanwhile, as the half time approached, Wigan pulled one back.

After initially looking set to go over on the left side, the ball was switched to the right, with French eventually assisting Sam Halsall.

The Warriors went over for another four minutes after the break.

Kai Pearce-Paul did incredibly well to offload the ball while under serious pressure.

Field was on hand to receive, as he provided an assist for Jake Bibby, who had plenty of space to cross the line.

The Wigan fullback then went from assisting a try, to stopping one, as he chased back to stop Ashton from breaking down the pitch following an interception on the left wing.

Marshall then claimed the ball back for Peet’s side, following a careless play the ball by Wire.

From that, the winger was soon adding his name to the scoresheet, as space shortly appeared on the left side for him to go over.

It was a similar story for Marshall’s hat-trick, which came shortly after.

The ball was allowed to bounce from a Harry Smith kick, with the ball left loose for the winger to dive on.

In the final moments, Field rounded off the evening with a try of his own, as the game finished 32-6.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Mike Cooper, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington.

Tries: Halsall (39’), Bibby (44’), Marshall (58,’ 68,’ 71’), Field (78’)Conversions: Smith (2/6)

Warrington Wolves: Josh Thewlis, Connor Wrench, Peter Mata’Utia, Jake Wardle, Matty Ashton, Stefan Ratchford, George Williams, James Harrison, Daryl Clark, Robbie Mulhern, Ben Currie, Matty Nicholson, Oliver Holmes.

Interchanges: Jason Clark, Joe Bullock, Danny Walker, Thomas Mikaele.