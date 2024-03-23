Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2022 cup winners eventually ran out 44-18 victors over high-flying Sheffield Eagles with a crowd of 5,733 at the DW Stadium, with stand-off Bevan French scoring a hat-trick in the victory.

The draw for the next round will be held on Monday, March 25, live on BBC Radio 5 Live between 8:45pm and 9pm conducted by darts stars and rugby league fans, Michael Smith and Joe Cullen.

Wigan Warriors have progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup

And Thompson says his side will quickly move on from a disappointing sixth round performance, conceding three tries against the spirited Championship outfit.

“We’re in the next round of the Challenge Cup, we’re happy about that but we’re not too happy with our performance,” Thompson admits.

“I thought we were a bit scratchy. We spoke about before the game bringing the attitude and turning up with some intent and I felt like we were a bit off tonight. But we got the win and we move on to the next round.”

Sheffield had led the reigning Super League champions 12-10 in the first half with scores from Matty Marsh and Matty Dawson-Jones, replying to tries from Bevan French and Liam Marshall before Harry Smith levelled the points on the half-time hooter with a penalty conversion.

Six second half tries however sealed Wigan’s place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with attention now turning to the sold-out Good Friday clash against rivals St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

“We knew Sheffield were going to come here and have a good crack and they were definitely up for it,” Thompson continued.

“I felt that we got out-enthused a couple of times in the first half which is a bit disappointing. But we turned it around in the second half and the score blew out.

“I think we’ll move on from this one pretty quick and focus on next week.