Mark Applegarth reflects on Wakefield Trinity's golden point victory over Wigan Warriors

After taking the game to extra time with a late penalty, Will Dagger was also on hand to score the winning drop-goal at Belle Vue.

Applegarth celebrated passionately at full time after his side picked up their third consecutive home victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads showed character right down to the last minute,” he said.

Mark Applegarth

"We went eight behind so we had to dig deep, so all credit to the 17 that played- I thought they were outstanding.

"The grit they showed made me a very proud coach.

“I’ve had a back spasm all week, and for about 10 seconds I forgot about it, but now I can’t sit up straight.

"Sport is all about emotion. We’re talking a minute’s difference whether you’re sat with your head in your hands thinking about next week or if you’re celebrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s important you do celebrate those wins- I’m just proud of the lads.

"Will (Dagger) has some tremendous skill and he’s a real deep thinker of the game.

"He was beating himself up with a few kicks he did earlier in the game, so the way he responded to that was the sign of a top quality player.

"I thought they were all outstanding but massive credit to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s really pleasing that when it mattered we did what we needed to do.