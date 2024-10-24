Mark Aston has been suspended for 18 months

Mark Aston has been suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of breaching the game’s welfare policy following an RFL operational rules tribunal.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged breaches concerned the appearance of outside-back Matty Marsh for Sheffield Eagles against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup, without having received the necessary medical clearance to return 13 days after he had suffered a head injury during a Championship fixture against Swinton Lions.

Marsh scored in his side’s defeat as Matt Peet’s Cherry and Whites claimed a 44-18 victory to progress to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, eventually lifting the prestigious trophy at Wembley with a win over Warrington Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston, 57, has been suspended from coaching in rugby league or holding any senior position within the sport which might involve any influence over team selection, until April 30, 2026.

Head physiotherapist Mick Heys has also been suspended for 18 months, from holding a medical position in rugby league – but six months of his sentence has been suspended for 12 months, in recognition that he “admitted his conduct at the outset” and “has apologised and expressed significant remorse”.

In imposing the sentences HHJ C Batty, the Tribunal Chair, wrote: “These are very serious breaches of the Operational Rules designed to protect the welfare of those who play the game. For the reasons set out above the penalties for those who breach these rules must be significant.”

Aston was named Lance Todd Trophy after Sheffield famously won the Challenge Cup in 1998, causing a huge shock by defeating Wigan.