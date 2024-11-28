Martin Offiah is hoping to see all-conquering Wigan Warriors and head coach Matt Peet recognised at this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The prestigious event will take place on December 17, celebrating an incredible 12 months of sporting action, including the Summer Olympics.

There are eight award categories, including coach of the year and team of the year, with Offiah backing Warriors and Peet - who was beaten to this year’s Super League coach of the year by Hull KR counterpart Willie Peters - to be celebrated on a national stage following their historic Grand Slam.

Wigan became the first rugby league outfit to be recognised at BBC SPOTY in 1994 - including Offiah - before St Helens received the team of the year honours in 2006.

“Matt Peet won the Sports Journalists’ Association Committee award, and I’m sure Matt and Wigan will be in the running for the awards [at BBC SPOTY],” said Offiah.

“With what Wigan have achieved this year, winning all the trophies and beating Penrith in the World Club Challenge, is fantastic.

“I think some recognition has been lifted nationally and I think that speaks volumes.

“I said it when I did the Tony Walsh poem, that Wigan is the greatest rugby league club in the history of the world, and I firmly believe that. I think that’s exemplified with what Wigan have done as a club.

“It really is putting the town of Wigan back on the map as a leading rugby league town and getting the attention of the wide sporting public, which we were doing back in the days when there were only three or four channels!”

The reigning champions head to Las Vegas next March to be a part of the NRL showcase event, with a historic quadruple-header at Allegiant Stadium.

“Las Vegas is going to put Super League on a world stage,” Offiah continued.

“We have the pilgrimage that rugby league has to Wembley every year, but this could be a pilgrimage on the world stage and potentially make it a yearly pilgrimage. Could we see the World Club Challenge played there in years to come? There’s lots to be discussed, but it’s a great opportunity for Super League to put its best foot forward and who knows what we’ll see in the future.”