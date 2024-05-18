Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors avenged last year’s Challenge Cup Golden Point defeat to Hull KR with a 38-6 result to book their place at Wembley for the first time since 2017.

The record 20-time cup holders produced a perfect opening half with five tries, including the tie’s first as early as four minutes through star centre Jake Wardle.

Two more scores followed for the reigning Super League champions in the second period at the Eco-Power Stadium, with the Cherry & Whites to face either Warrington Wolves or Huddersfield Giants in the final later in June.

Wigan Warriors will face either Warrington Wolves or Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup final

England international Wardle opened the scoring early in front of the travelling Wigan supporters, getting the better of opposition Peta Hiku for an early 4-0 lead.

And Wigan worked hard in defence to nullify Hull KR’s threats and were rewarded on 15 minutes as winger Abbas Miski scored his 12th of the season in all competitions for a 10-0 lead, with Bevan French assisting with a clever chip kick to the corner.

Having crossed for his first senior try against Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round last year, rising star Junior Nsemba enjoyed another in the prestigious competition with a crashing run close to the line to extend the lead just before the half hour mark.

A part of the trio that prevented Ryan Hall from scoring on 32 minutes alongside Adam Keighran and Jai Field, Miski then made it 18-0 with his second of the afternoon as ex-Warrior Joe Burgess was unable to collect a grubber kick close to his own line.

And Wigan rounded off the first half with another try through half-back Harry Smith, with impressive lead-up play from interchange hooker Kruise Leeming and Wardle, while Liam Marshall provided the assist with a smart kick from the wing for the 24-year-old to collect for a 24-0 score at the break.

Centre Keighran kept the points going in the second half, switching to kicking duties to convert a penalty on 45 minutes.

Hull KR eventually grabbed their first – and only - try just five minutes later through Burgess, with Mikey Lewis producing a piece of magic with a flick assist for his winger.

But the Robins made a crucial error from the restart with Lewis and Hall letting the ball bounce into touch, and Wigan made their opposition pay with interchange prop Tyler Dupree slicing through thanks to a short pass from Leeming.

Tempers flared just beyond the hour mark that saw centres Tom Opacic and Keighran sent to the sin-bin, but that didn’t stop the Warriors with debutant Sam Walters involved in the next try.

Featuring from the interchange bench for his first game, his offload from a Miski kick back in play found Wardle in acres of space in the final score of the game for a 38-6 result.