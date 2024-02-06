News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Matt Peet backs youngsters to compete for starting spots following impressive pre-season hit outs

Despite a stacked first-team line up, Warriors boss Matt Peet has encouraged Wigan’s youngsters to be more than just backup options for the 2024 Super League season.
By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 39-year-old head coach has backed the club’s rising stars to fight for regular Super League action in the upcoming campaign.

Read More
Result a reward for resilience says Luke Thompson as Warriors ready to 'ramp up'...

Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas have both featured during the club’s pre-season schedule, with the latter scoring tries in the abandoned fixture against Wakefield Trinity and in the recent 40-0 victory over Hull FC.

Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas both started in the 40-0 win over Hull FCZach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas both started in the 40-0 win over Hull FC
Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas both started in the 40-0 win over Hull FC
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair have been tipped for bright futures in the game, with 20-year-old winger or centre Eckersley enjoying successful loan spells in the Championship in 2023, including five tries in eight appearances for Widnes Vikings.

He was one of seven debutants to play for the Warriors against Hull KR in August 2022.

Douglas meanwhile was promoted to the senior squad at the beginning of last season, and will don shirt number 28 in 2024 with a year remaining on his current contract.

“Both the wingers out there against Hull FC were young lads who are ready and are going to be our next in for the back-line this year,” Peet stated.

Jacob Douglas was one of seven try-scorers in the win over Hull FC at the MKM StadiumJacob Douglas was one of seven try-scorers in the win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium
Jacob Douglas was one of seven try-scorers in the win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s clear that we’ve not replaced Iain Thornley because we want to give Zach and Jacob more opportunities.

“I think they showed against Hull that they’re more than up for it and we want them to compete with our back-line, not just provide support when players are missing.

“It was a really positive day and I thought that was certainly one of the things that we wanted to see today, how those two did, and I thought they came through it with flying colours.”

Meanwhile, new recruit and forward Sam Eseh did not feature at the MKM Stadium in Scott Taylor’s testimonial fixture, with Peet explaining: “He just wasn’t quite in the mix.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We didn’t want to have too many forwards out there so people weren't getting the minutes they needed, but he’ll get minutes next week for our reserves.”

The club’s youngsters will take on Huddersfield Giants reserves at Huddersfield Laund Hill on Saturday, February 10, with first-team players Mike Cooper and Abbas Miski expected to play in their returns from respective injuries.

Related topics:Hull FCSuper LeagueWiganWakefield Trinity