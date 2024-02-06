Matt Peet backs youngsters to compete for starting spots following impressive pre-season hit outs
The 39-year-old head coach has backed the club’s rising stars to fight for regular Super League action in the upcoming campaign.
Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas have both featured during the club’s pre-season schedule, with the latter scoring tries in the abandoned fixture against Wakefield Trinity and in the recent 40-0 victory over Hull FC.
The pair have been tipped for bright futures in the game, with 20-year-old winger or centre Eckersley enjoying successful loan spells in the Championship in 2023, including five tries in eight appearances for Widnes Vikings.
He was one of seven debutants to play for the Warriors against Hull KR in August 2022.
Douglas meanwhile was promoted to the senior squad at the beginning of last season, and will don shirt number 28 in 2024 with a year remaining on his current contract.
“Both the wingers out there against Hull FC were young lads who are ready and are going to be our next in for the back-line this year,” Peet stated.
“It’s clear that we’ve not replaced Iain Thornley because we want to give Zach and Jacob more opportunities.
“I think they showed against Hull that they’re more than up for it and we want them to compete with our back-line, not just provide support when players are missing.
“It was a really positive day and I thought that was certainly one of the things that we wanted to see today, how those two did, and I thought they came through it with flying colours.”
Meanwhile, new recruit and forward Sam Eseh did not feature at the MKM Stadium in Scott Taylor’s testimonial fixture, with Peet explaining: “He just wasn’t quite in the mix.
“We didn’t want to have too many forwards out there so people weren't getting the minutes they needed, but he’ll get minutes next week for our reserves.”
The club’s youngsters will take on Huddersfield Giants reserves at Huddersfield Laund Hill on Saturday, February 10, with first-team players Mike Cooper and Abbas Miski expected to play in their returns from respective injuries.