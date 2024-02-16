Matt Peet: Broadcasting deals a boost for Super League, now it's time for the players to put on a show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby league’s top flight will relish from new deals with Sky Sports and the BBC, with the free-to-air broadcasters agreeing to a groundbreaking deal to show 15 games per season across the next three years.

Wigan’s opening fixture against Castleford Tigers will kick-off the new partnership on Saturday live from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, while Sky Sports will broadcast every Super League game from 2024.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet talks at the official Super League launch in Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six international deals were also confirmed on the eve of the new season, and every Catalans Dragons game will be televised this season in France and Spain in another broadcasting first.

“There seems to be a lot of positivity around every club,” Peet said.

“I think every club seems to have raised their game in terms of promotion of the game, their accessibility and I think some of the noise around Sky’s coverage is really positive. The players and the coaches now have to do their bit.

“I think us and Castleford, and every team in Super League have got a responsibility every time we take to the field, but particularly on these televised games and being on the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we certainly want to do our bit and add to what will be a great occasion.

"It’s fantastic how much positivity is around the game, not just the BBC deal, but some of the international deals as well and long may it continue.