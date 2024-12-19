Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet is hoping his side’s success - including the history-making Sports Personality Team of the Year award - helps inspire the local community and makes an impact away from the field.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Slam champions became only the third outfit to win the prestigious award at Sports Personality of the Year on Tuesday, with Wigan having also been the first rugby league club to win the honours in 1994, before St Helens in 2006.

Boss Peet was joined by Liam Farrell, Harry Smith and Liam Marshall at the iconic awards ceremony at Media City, with rugby league legend Martin Offiah presenting the trophy. And the head coach paid tribute to the town following the success, insisting that the Wigan club look at ‘how we can help our supporters and our communities, rather than just what we can take from them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone knows that’s what we try to stand for as a club; to be connected to the community, rather than separate from it,” Peet told Wigan Today.

Wigan Warriors claimed an unprecedented Grand Slam in 2024, going on to be named BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year

“I think our supporters have played a massive part in our success. Local schools, local community clubs, local charities, I hope they all felt a sense of pride in the team and the club having that success on Tuesday. I meant every word of it. I think that’s what’s special about our sport and this club.

“Winning is fun, and it’s enjoyable, but if you can make a difference to people’s lives and the town, you take much more satisfaction from that.

“Hopefully having some success on the field inspires people and gets us on a platform where we can affect more people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan borough dominated the ceremony, celebrating the last 12 months of sporting brilliance, with Keely Hodgkinson winning the main award, and Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows winning the ‘Coaches of the Year’ gong, with Peet also shortlisted.

“It was amazing, and I’m really proud of Trevor, Jenny, Keely and their families,” Peet continued.

“Anyone that’s been down to Robin Park on any day, it’s buzzing with sporting prowess with volunteers, coaches and parents. It’s a centre of excellence and a centre of community activity.

“I don’t know why it is, I’ve got my own theories, but Wigan does produce unique sporting talent and success, and competitive people.”