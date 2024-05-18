Matt Peet hails defensive display in semi-final victory as Wigan Warriors reach Wembley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors secured their first visit to Wembley since 2017 with a clinical 38-6 performance over Hull KR in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Head coach Matt Peet says he was ‘proud’ of his side’s performance with a nod to the defensive display against The Robins, while the reigning Super League champions also crossed for five tries in an impressive first half at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Two more scores followed in the second half as the record 20-time cup holders avenged last year’s dramatic Golden Point defeat to the same opposition at Headingley Stadium.

Wigan Warriors will play either Warrington or Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup final

“I’m really proud,” Peet said.

“It’s a lot better than watching it (the final) on TV. A lot of the time, the motivation is by not getting there.

“The first half I thought we were very good. More in the way we defended if I’m honest.

“I thought we were pretty controlled with the ball in most parts and we feel like when we get a game like that, fast and intense and both teams are trying to play, we like to back ourselves.

“I thought we did a lot of good things.

"Hull KR are an outstanding team and play really well off broken play and quick ball and they’ve got good threats with Jez Litten and Mikey Lewis, so we had to be at our best defensively and I thought that was impressive.

“Second half we probably dipped a little bit. And credit to Hull KR, they never really threw in the towel. I don’t think the score really reflects the game.

“They competed and there’s still areas we can improve for sure.”

The victory marks the second Challenge Cup final under boss Peet, who guided Wigan to glory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his debut season in charge of the club with a 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

“I love working with this team, I love the group,” the coach said.

"They apply themselves daily. The fact that they're young and committed to the club is a bonus.