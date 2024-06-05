Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final this Saturday

Matt Peet is looking forward to a ‘special’ occasion this weekend as Wigan Warriors return to Wembley for the first time since 2017.

It will be Peet’s first time as head coach at the national stadium, having guided the Warriors to Challenge Cup glory at the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022 during his debut season in charge.

Wigan will look to extend their record to 21 wins in the prestigious competition, while opposition Warrington Wolves last lifted the trophy in 2019 following an 18-4 triumph over St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peet has told his players to embrace and enjoy the build-up to the much-anticipated showdown, with the two sides set to do battle on Saturday as part of a Wembley triple-header finals day.

“It’s going to be special,” Peet said.

“We talk about it (the occasion during the week), we refer to it. But to be honest, we probably do that more constantly than just this week.

“We talk about the big games; everything we do at Wigan is gearing up to the big games.

“We don’t train for the easy games, we train for the tough games. That’s why you look forward to these games, because you get to challenge everything you’ve been working on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage the players to soak up the atmosphere during the week; and the staff, we’ll try to do the same and make the most of it.

“We’ll make sure our friends and family have a great day, and the best way to do that is to have a good performance.”

The reigning Super League champions most recently claimed a 19-18 victory over Sam Burgess’ outfit at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but Peet insists it will be a ‘different’ game come Saturday, with the hosts having opted to rest up to 12 first-team players and the likes of Luke Thompson, Jai Field, Jake Wardle and captain Liam Farrell missing for Wigan.

“We moved on quickly from the weekend. It was a good, tight game. Warrington were excellent and I thought we did enough to get the win,” Peet continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week is a different fixture; a big occasion. I think both teams will be flying at the weekend.