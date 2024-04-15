Matt Peet not concerned by goal-kicking as forwards duo earn plaudits following Challenge Cup triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world champions crossed for 12 tries at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in a dominant 60-6 display, with 24-year-old Smith only able to successfully convert six of those.

In-form wingers Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski crossed the whitewash a combined six times in the quarter-final tie, leaving Smith with work to do from wide.

Harry Smith has kicked at a 61% success rate in all competitions so far this year

And despite the 12 missed potential points, Peet remains confident in his first-choice kicker’s ability - with 29 successful conversions from 47 attempts in all competitions so far this year.

“I certainly won’t panic, Harry works really hard,” the 40-year-old head coach said.

“He’s never happy when he’s not getting them from out wide. They were from wideout and with swirling wind against Castleford, but he’ll be keen to improve as well.”

Peet meanwhile praised the performances of forwards duo Tyler Dupree and Patrick Mago against a depleted Tigers outfit, who were without some of their key players such as captain Paul McShane and veteran prop Liam Watts.

Returning from a one-match suspension, Dupree played an impressive 56 minutes before his first break, later returning to finish the scoring in the victory.

Impact forward Mago also impressed, having been introduced to the action from the interchange bench early with the result all but secured in the opening 25 minutes.

“The game was a bit of a stop-start one because of the points, so it gave us an opportunity to get some minutes into Tyler and Patrick,” Peet commented.

“The fact is when they are fresh and when the game is like that, they are very powerful and tough to stop and I thought they both applied themselves well.”

27-year-old Marshall also celebrated his 150th career try during the comfortable win, with a total of four as Wigan cemented their spot in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

“The energy he brings to our environment on a daily basis, his attitude, his consistency; he’s a leader here,” Peet said of the winger.