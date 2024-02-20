Matt Peet provides fitness update ahead of World Club Challenge with Luke Thompson replacement named

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kruise Leeming will fight through the pain barrier to feature on Saturday evening at a sold-out DW Stadium, says coach Peet.

The 28-year-old hooker made his Wigan Warriors debut from the interchange bench against Castleford Tigers in Super League round one, crossing for a try in the 32-4 victory.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kruise Leeming will play against Penrith Panthers, says Matt Peet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was treated for an ankle injury at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in the second half, but remained on the field to score his four-pointer, chasing a kick from Abbas Miski.

"Other than Luke Thompson, we’re all good,” Peet said. “It will be the same [21-man] squad.

"Kruise will play. His ankle is sore, but he’ll be all right.

"Players at these kind of clubs want to play in big games, so there’s no surprises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, rising forward Harvie Hill, 20, will take Thompson’s spot in the match day 17, says Peet.

Thompson, 28, has been ruled out of the clash due to failing his head injury assessment against Craig Lingard’s Tigers.

"Harvie Hill will play,” Peet said.

"We think a lot of him, he played around 10 or 12 games last year.

"People have noticed the front-rowers that we’ve recruited in the off-season, and the way things have turned out, we turn to one of our homegrown players, which is brilliant.

"It’s an exciting opportunity for him.